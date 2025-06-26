Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stake Lifted by GenTrust LLC

GenTrust LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 131,402 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the quarter. GenTrust LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $6,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 175,393,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,387,299,000 after purchasing an additional 10,807,527 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 137,485,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,574,541,000 after purchasing an additional 10,132,168 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,087,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,690,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599,089 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,258,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,120,675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 49,789,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,530,802,000 after purchasing an additional 362,543 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $55.87 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $45.14 and a 52 week high of $56.91. The stock has a market cap of $160.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.52.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

