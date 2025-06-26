Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) Holdings Lessened by GenTrust LLC

GenTrust LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,118,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,098 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF comprises 3.9% of GenTrust LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. GenTrust LLC owned 0.71% of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF worth $81,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VPL. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 85.7% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VPL stock opened at $80.46 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.29. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 52-week low of $64.21 and a 52-week high of $81.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.76.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

