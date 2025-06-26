Western Wealth Management LLC Buys 525 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 525 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $3,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,111,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $815,358,000 after acquiring an additional 977,883 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,297,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $685,541,000 after purchasing an additional 26,427 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,420,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $545,713,000 after purchasing an additional 314,689 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $256,146,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,423,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $227,116,000 after buying an additional 177,492 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $170.16 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $154.58 and a 200-day moving average of $154.23. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $117.55 and a 12 month high of $171.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.05 billion, a PE ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.23.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.