SFG Wealth Management LLC. Takes $255,000 Position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP)

SFG Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 8,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 122.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 139.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 188.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 2,840.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 7,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $250,000.

Franklin FTSE Japan ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FLJP opened at $31.10 on Thursday. Franklin FTSE Japan ETF has a 52 week low of $25.74 and a 52 week high of $32.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 0.63.

About Franklin FTSE Japan ETF

The Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (FLJP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Japan RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of Japanese equities. FLJP was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

