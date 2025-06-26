SFG Wealth Management LLC. Has $405,000 Holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

SFG Wealth Management LLC. trimmed its position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Graney & King LLC acquired a new position in LPL Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in LPL Financial by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in LPL Financial during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in LPL Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in LPL Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen cut LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. Citigroup lowered shares of LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on LPL Financial from $330.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Barclays upped their price target on LPL Financial from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on LPL Financial from $405.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $387.69.

Shares of LPLA opened at $360.95 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $359.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $345.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a market cap of $28.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.67. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $187.19 and a 52-week high of $390.23.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.61. LPL Financial had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 46.34%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 19.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 8.30%.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

