FY2025 EPS Estimates for Carnival Increased by William Blair

Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair lifted their FY2025 earnings estimates for Carnival in a report released on Tuesday, June 24th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.97 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.95. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Carnival’s current full-year earnings is $1.77 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Carnival’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Get Carnival alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on CCL. Mizuho raised their price objective on Carnival from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Carnival in a research report on Monday. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Carnival in a report on Monday. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Carnival from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Carnival in a report on Friday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carnival has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.68.

Carnival Stock Performance

Shares of Carnival stock opened at $25.51 on Thursday. Carnival has a 12 month low of $13.78 and a 12 month high of $28.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market cap of $29.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.83.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 24th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.11. Carnival had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 27.88%. The firm had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Carnival by 0.9% during the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 296,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the period. Invst LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival in the first quarter worth $422,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Carnival during the 1st quarter worth $1,033,000. GK Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Carnival by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. GK Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Carnival by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

About Carnival

(Get Free Report)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.