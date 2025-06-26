SFG Wealth Management LLC. Purchases Shares of 22,689 VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

SFG Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 22,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 9,282,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $314,757,000 after buying an additional 2,342,211 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1,116.3% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,144,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967,832 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth $64,425,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,851,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $130,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 298.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,793,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,885 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $51.92 on Thursday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $33.28 and a 12-month high of $54.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.39 and its 200-day moving average is $43.73.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

