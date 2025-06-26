KG&L Capital Management LLC Sells 223 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

KG&L Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,006 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Onefund LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Onefund LLC now owns 4,856 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 2,342 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 3,138 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 22,658 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 3,826 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Stock Performance

DIS opened at $119.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $106.76 and a 200 day moving average of $105.92. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $80.10 and a fifty-two week high of $120.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $23.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.15 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 9.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total value of $110,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,831 shares in the company, valued at $5,190,748.04. The trade was a 2.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Loop Capital upped their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Barclays upped their price target on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wolfe Research raised Walt Disney from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.96.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Walt Disney

About Walt Disney

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.