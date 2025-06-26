Western Financial Corp CA Invests $1.21 Million in Targa Resources, Inc. (NYSE:TRGP)

Western Financial Corp CA acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources, Inc. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 6,017 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 5,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 165 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TRGP. Truist Financial upped their target price on Targa Resources from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Targa Resources from $199.00 to $191.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Targa Resources from $218.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Targa Resources from $259.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, US Capital Advisors raised Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.07.

Targa Resources Stock Up 1.7%

TRGP opened at $170.59 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $166.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.04. The company has a market cap of $37.01 billion, a PE ratio of 31.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.07. Targa Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.56 and a 52 week high of $218.51.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($1.13). The company had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 30.48%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Targa Resources, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.66%.

Targa Resources Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

