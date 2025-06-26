Osmosis Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $6.71 Million (OSMO)

Osmosis (OSMO) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 26th. During the last week, Osmosis has traded 12.6% lower against the US dollar. One Osmosis coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000139 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Osmosis has a total market cap of $109.79 million and approximately $6.71 million worth of Osmosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Osmosis Profile

Osmosis launched on June 18th, 2021. Osmosis’ total supply is 996,764,200 coins and its circulating supply is 734,280,770 coins. The Reddit community for Osmosis is https://reddit.com/r/osmosislab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Osmosis is osmosis.zone. Osmosis’ official Twitter account is @osmosiszone and its Facebook page is accessible here. Osmosis’ official message board is forum.osmosis.zone.

Osmosis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Osmosis is a decentralized peer-to-peer blockchain that people can use to create liquidity and trade IBC enabled tokens. The Osmosis blockchain is made up of free, public, and open-source software.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Osmosis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Osmosis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Osmosis using one of the exchanges listed above.

