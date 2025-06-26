Western Financial Corp CA Has $961,000 Position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Western Financial Corp CA reduced its stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 29.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,519 shares during the quarter. Western Financial Corp CA’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 6,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Cloudflare by 11.0% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cloudflare by 2.5% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. raised its position in Cloudflare by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Cloudflare by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NET opened at $190.16 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -826.78 and a beta of 1.84. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.26 and a 12-month high of $192.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $479.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.49 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 4.62% and a negative return on equity of 6.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NET shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Friday, June 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $170.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, CICC Research upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.92.

In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 2,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total value of $249,010.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 413,413 shares in the company, valued at $44,545,250.75. The trade was a 0.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas James Kramer sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.83, for a total value of $1,015,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 188,406 shares in the company, valued at $21,257,848.98. This represents a 4.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 515,987 shares of company stock worth $77,174,354 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

