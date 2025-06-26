Venu Holding Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:VENU) CFO Sells $12,768.00 in Stock

Venu Holding Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:VENU – Get Free Report) CFO Heather Atkinson sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.44, for a total transaction of $12,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,979,685.12. This trade represents a 0.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Heather Atkinson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 24th, Heather Atkinson sold 910 shares of Venu stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $11,875.50.

Venu Stock Down 12.2%

VENU opened at $11.70 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.72. Venu Holding Corporation has a 1 year low of $7.05 and a 1 year high of $14.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VENU shares. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Venu to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Northland Securities started coverage on Venu in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Venu

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Venu in the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in shares of Venu during the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. North Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Venu in the first quarter valued at about $112,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Venu in the first quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, Bleichroeder LP acquired a new position in Venu in the fourth quarter worth about $183,000.

About Venu

Venu Holding Corporation is a premier hospitality and live music company dedicated to crafting luxury, experience-driven entertainment destinations. Venu Holding Corporation is based in COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.

