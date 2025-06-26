Head-To-Head Comparison: Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel (OTCMKTS:NILSY) versus Jaguar Mining (OTCMKTS:JAGGD)

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Jaguar Mining and Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jaguar Mining $97.23 million 1.88 -$150,000.00 $0.50 5.04 Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel $17.85 billion 0.26 $6.51 billion N/A N/A

Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel has higher revenue and earnings than Jaguar Mining.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jaguar Mining 28.17% 26.75% 17.80% Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Jaguar Mining has a beta of 2.75, suggesting that its share price is 175% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Jaguar Mining beats Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jaguar Mining

Jaguar Mining, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold producing properties in Brazil. Its mining operations include Turmalina, Paciência and Caeté. The firm is also developing the Grurupi Project and exploring the Iron Quadrangle and Pedra Branca Project. The company was founded by Daniel R. Titcomb in 1984 and is headquartered Toronto, Canada.

About Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel

Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a metals and mining company in Europe, Asia, North and South America, Russia, and the CIS countries. The company operates through GMK Group, South Cluster, KGMK Group, NN Harjavalta, GRK Bystrinskoye, Other Mining, and Other Non-Metallurgical segments. It explores for, extracts, and refines ore and nonmetallic minerals; and sale of base and precious metals produced from ore. The company's products include nickel, palladium, copper, platinum, cobalt, rhodium, iridium, ruthenium, silver, gold, selenium, tellurium, sulphur, sodium sulfate, and sodium chloride. It is also involved in property and equipment rental, gas extraction and transportation, electricity production and distribution, ore mining and processing, construction, mining and metallurgy repairs, spare parts production, geological works and construction, distribution, research, fuel supply, river shipping, and airport businesses, as well as acts as an air company. Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Moscow, Russia.

