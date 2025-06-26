Badger DAO (BADGER) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $4.09 Million

Badger DAO (BADGER) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 26th. One Badger DAO token can now be bought for approximately $0.97 or 0.00000907 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Badger DAO has traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Badger DAO has a market capitalization of $19.84 million and $4.09 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Badger DAO

Badger DAO’s launch date was December 3rd, 2020. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,375,302 tokens. The official message board for Badger DAO is badgerdao.medium.com. Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Badger DAO is app.badger.finance.

Buying and Selling Badger DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating.”

