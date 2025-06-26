Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Now Covered by Robert W. Baird

Stock analysts at Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.34% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Friday, May 9th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Haemonetics from $104.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Haemonetics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.80.

NYSE HAE opened at $73.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Haemonetics has a 1 year low of $55.30 and a 1 year high of $94.99. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.40.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $330.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.38 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 26.37%. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Haemonetics will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. acquired a new stake in Haemonetics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Haemonetics by 63.4% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 495 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Haemonetics by 146.8% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 738 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system and Donor360 app.

