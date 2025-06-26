HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Reduces Stock Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC cut its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,128 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PRU. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 56.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PRU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Prudential Financial from $128.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.15.

Prudential Financial Trading Down 0.6%

PRU stock opened at $105.63 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $103.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.89. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.38 and a fifty-two week high of $130.55. The firm has a market cap of $37.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.11. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The business had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.12 earnings per share. Prudential Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 20th were given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential acquired 1,675,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.64 per share, with a total value of $48,000,009.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,168,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,744,723.04. This represents a 112.29% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Prudential Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

