Alpine Bank Wealth Management Takes Position in Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:SHEL)

Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 3,244 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Shell by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,463 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shell by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 33,168 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Shell by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 15,931 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Shell during the 4th quarter worth approximately $629,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Shell by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 15,167 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. 28.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Shell from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Shell in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Shell from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.26.

Shell Trading Down 1.0%

Shell stock opened at $69.45 on Thursday. Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR has a one year low of $58.55 and a one year high of $74.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.43. The company has a market capitalization of $206.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $69.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.18 billion. Shell had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 4.75%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shell Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.716 per share. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.90%.

Shell declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, May 2nd that permits the company to buyback $3.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy company to buy up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

Featured Articles

