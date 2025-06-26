Alpine Bank Wealth Management Buys Shares of 1,534 Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in Prologis by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 28,331,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,994,557,000 after acquiring an additional 882,529 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,372,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,252,853,000 after purchasing an additional 610,251 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,878,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,889,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875,978 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,596,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,754,282,000 after purchasing an additional 334,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Prologis by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,855,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,464,509,000 after purchasing an additional 4,893,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Stock Down 3.0%

PLD stock opened at $104.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $97.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.63. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.35 and a fifty-two week high of $132.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Prologis Announces Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. Prologis had a net margin of 44.59% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 17th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PLD has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Prologis from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on Prologis from $132.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Prologis to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $117.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Prologis from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.42.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

