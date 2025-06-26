Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Purchases 197 Shares of Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:SHEL)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,872 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHEL. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. grew its holdings in Shell by 103.4% during the first quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 356 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in Shell in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 28.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shell Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of SHEL stock opened at $69.45 on Thursday. Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR has a one year low of $58.55 and a one year high of $74.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.43. The stock has a market cap of $206.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.39.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.30. Shell had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The business had revenue of $69.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. Analysts predict that Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Shell announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy company to repurchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Shell Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.716 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SHEL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Shell in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Shell from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Shell from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Shell from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.26.

Shell Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

