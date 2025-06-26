Bessemer Group Inc. Has $113.35 Million Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Bessemer Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 26.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 737,923 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 267,318 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $113,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of QCOM. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $155.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $148.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.84. The stock has a market cap of $171.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.26. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $120.80 and a one year high of $211.09.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 26.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.10, for a total transaction of $486,951.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,779 shares in the company, valued at $7,272,711.90. This trade represents a 6.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Inc/De Qualcomm sold 412,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $6,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 423,464 shares of company stock valued at $8,135,164 over the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on QCOM. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $179.00 to $157.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.96.

Read Our Latest Analysis on QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.