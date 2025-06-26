Virtus Wealth Solutions LLC Has $74.94 Million Stake in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF (NASDAQ:DWUS)

Virtus Wealth Solutions LLC lowered its stake in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF (NASDAQ:DWUS – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,611,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,703 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF accounts for 22.7% of Virtus Wealth Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Virtus Wealth Solutions LLC owned about 69.16% of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF worth $74,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF Price Performance
DWUS stock opened at $49.95 on Thursday. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF has a 1 year low of $40.88 and a 1 year high of $51.79. The company has a market cap of $116.39 million, a P/E ratio of 27.28 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.43.
AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Deere & Co.: A Quiet Industrial Leader Gaining Steam
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Analysts Supercharge AMD Stock Ahead of Q2 AI Catalyst
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Top 3 Bank Stocks to Watch as Fed Rate Cuts Loom
Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.