Virtus Wealth Solutions LLC Has $74.94 Million Stake in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF (NASDAQ:DWUS)

Virtus Wealth Solutions LLC lowered its stake in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF (NASDAQ:DWUS – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,611,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,703 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF accounts for 22.7% of Virtus Wealth Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Virtus Wealth Solutions LLC owned about 69.16% of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF worth $74,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF Price Performance

DWUS stock opened at $49.95 on Thursday. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF has a 1 year low of $40.88 and a 1 year high of $51.79. The company has a market cap of $116.39 million, a P/E ratio of 27.28 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.43.

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF Profile

The AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF (DWUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Managed Risk 2.0 index. The fund is an actively managed fund of funds of US large-caps that follows a proprietary rules-based momentum strategy and seeks long-term capital appreciation. DWUS was launched on Dec 26, 2019 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

