KG&L Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,781 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 77,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 26,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 36,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millington Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3%

NYSEARCA:BAB opened at $26.43 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.17 and its 200 day moving average is $26.33. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $25.53 and a 12 month high of $28.12. The company has a market capitalization of $927.69 million, a P/E ratio of -202.23 and a beta of 0.30.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Profile

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.