DLK Investment Management LLC Sells 1,250 Shares of Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI)

DLK Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 55,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. DLK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Rigetti Computing were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RGTI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Rigetti Computing by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,746,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,249,000 after buying an additional 5,280,128 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Rigetti Computing by 7,367.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,580,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,896,000 after buying an additional 4,518,978 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Rigetti Computing by 3,295.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,117,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055,203 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rigetti Computing by 418.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 999,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,254,000 after acquiring an additional 806,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Rigetti Computing by 536.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 505,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,707,000 after acquiring an additional 425,689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on RGTI shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Rigetti Computing in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Rigetti Computing from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rigetti Computing presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

Rigetti Computing Stock Performance

RGTI opened at $11.09 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of -15.84 and a beta of 1.50. Rigetti Computing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.66 and a 52 week high of $21.42.

Rigetti Computing Company Profile

Rigetti Computing, Inc, through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

