First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVLU) Shares Sold by Virtus Wealth Solutions LLC

Virtus Wealth Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVLU – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 323,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,709 shares during the period. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF comprises 2.8% of Virtus Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Virtus Wealth Solutions LLC owned 32.35% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF worth $9,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DVLU. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 49,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after buying an additional 7,850 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF by 92.9% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 27,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 13,045 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF by 10,752.3% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 25,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 25,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF by 71.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVLU opened at $29.31 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.44 and a 200-day moving average of $28.92. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF has a 12 month low of $24.10 and a 12 month high of $33.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.31 million, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.18.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (DVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright Momentum Plus Value index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large- and mid-cap value stocks exhibiting relative strength. Holdings are weighted by value metrics. DVLU was launched on Sep 5, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

