DLK Investment Management LLC Buys 500 Shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD)

DLK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,843 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. McDonald’s makes up approximately 2.1% of DLK Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. DLK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 988 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc raised its stake in McDonald’s by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 7,486 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MCD opened at $285.78 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $309.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $302.60. McDonald’s Corporation has a one year low of $243.53 and a one year high of $326.32. The company has a market capitalization of $204.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.56.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The fast-food giant reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.67. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 195.27% and a net margin of 31.75%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 62.49%.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.50, for a total transaction of $299,071.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,853,850. This represents a 7.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,817 shares of company stock valued at $865,843. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $353.00 to $364.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $292.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $324.00 price target (down previously from $329.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $260.00 price target (down previously from $319.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $321.79.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

