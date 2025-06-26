Balefire LLC Has $543,000 Stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Balefire LLC grew its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,628 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Balefire LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 304.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 68,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 51,920 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 22,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 124.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 58,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 32,592 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 1,586.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 187,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after buying an additional 176,408 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 69,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 3,786 shares in the last quarter. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Argus upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Monday, June 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.17.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

NASDAQ WBD opened at $10.87 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.95. The firm has a market cap of $26.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.64 and a 1 year high of $12.70.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $8.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.66 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 30.56% and a negative net margin of 28.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

(Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.