Cavendish Financial (LON:CAV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Cavendish Financial (LON:CAV – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported GBX 94 ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Cavendish Financial had a negative return on equity of 8.98% and a negative net margin of 7.44%.

Cavendish Financial Stock Up 4.1%

CAV stock opened at GBX 12.49 ($0.17) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £40.64 million, a P/E ratio of -10.99 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 10.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 9.43. Cavendish Financial has a 12 month low of GBX 7.30 ($0.10) and a 12 month high of GBX 14.50 ($0.20).

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Julian Morse sold 406,005 shares of Cavendish Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 9 ($0.12), for a total value of £36,540.45 ($49,925.47). Also, insider Ben Procter sold 233,659 shares of Cavendish Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 7 ($0.10), for a total transaction of £16,356.13 ($22,347.49). 59.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cavendish Financial

Cavendish is a UK champion for ambitious growth and investment companies. The Group is trusted by public and private companies, operating across industry sectors, to deliver expert services in equity capital markets, M&A, debt advisory and growth capital.

Cavendish has offices in London and Edinburgh and has a global reach through its membership of Oaklins.

