Seaport Res Ptn Has Positive Outlook of NIKE FY2027 Earnings

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their FY2027 EPS estimates for NIKE in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 24th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now anticipates that the footwear maker will earn $2.91 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.83. The consensus estimate for NIKE’s current full-year earnings is $2.05 per share.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on NKE. Williams Trading reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $93.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $72.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.59.

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $60.84 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.73. The company has a market cap of $89.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.21. NIKE has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $94.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 53.16%.

In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.46 per share, with a total value of $502,756.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,726.18. This trade represents a 36.78% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Elgethun Capital Management boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 1,236 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. AlTi Global Inc. grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 36,996 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 3,773 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,171 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 6,318 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

