VanEck AA-BB CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOB) Shares Acquired by Balefire LLC

Balefire LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck AA-BB CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOB – Free Report) by 39.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,919 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the quarter. Balefire LLC owned about 0.47% of VanEck AA-BB CLO ETF worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ferguson Shapiro LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck AA-BB CLO ETF by 548.2% in the first quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC now owns 373,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,950,000 after acquiring an additional 316,282 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in VanEck AA-BB CLO ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 39,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in VanEck AA-BB CLO ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $458,000. Finally, Independence Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck AA-BB CLO ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $380,000.

VanEck AA-BB CLO ETF Trading Up 0.2%

NYSEARCA CLOB opened at $50.80 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.48. VanEck AA-BB CLO ETF has a 12-month low of $45.00 and a 12-month high of $51.10.

VanEck AA-BB CLO ETF Company Profile

The VanEck AA-BB CLO ETF (CLOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of any maturity that are rated between AA+ and BB-. While targeting USD-denominated high-quality CLOs, the fund may still hold high-yield bonds in foreign currency.

