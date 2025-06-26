Boyar Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD)

Boyar Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,399 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in General Dynamics by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,793 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 3.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,372 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 0.7% during the first quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,025 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 3.6% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth about $153,000. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Dynamics Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $286.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $76.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $275.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $266.76. General Dynamics Corporation has a 52-week low of $239.20 and a 52-week high of $316.90.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.61%.

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 7,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.44, for a total transaction of $2,142,281.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 769,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,828,587.08. This represents a 0.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GD has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $261.00 to $236.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $268.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on General Dynamics from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $293.28.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

