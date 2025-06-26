Balefire LLC Trims Position in Texas Capital Government Money Market ETF (NYSEARCA:MMKT)

Balefire LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Government Money Market ETF (NYSEARCA:MMKT – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,673 shares during the period. Balefire LLC’s holdings in Texas Capital Government Money Market ETF were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MMKT. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Texas Capital Government Money Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Government Money Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Government Money Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $375,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Government Money Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $399,000. Finally, Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Capital Government Money Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,360,000.

Texas Capital Government Money Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA MMKT opened at $100.25 on Thursday. Texas Capital Government Money Market ETF has a 52-week low of $99.82 and a 52-week high of $100.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.27.

Texas Capital Government Money Market ETF Company Profile

The Texas Capital Government Money Market ETF (MMKT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in US government money market instruments, particularly overnight repurchase agreements with short-term maturities. The fund aims to balance income, liquidity, and capital preservation.

