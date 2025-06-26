Azincourt Energy (CVE:AAZ) Stock Price Down 20% – Here’s Why

Azincourt Energy Corp. (CVE:AAZ – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 20% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 2,605,771 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 162% from the average session volume of 993,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
Azincourt Energy Price Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.02. The company has a market cap of C$5.97 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 2.78.
Azincourt Energy Company Profile
Azincourt Energy Corp., an exploration and development company, focuses on the alternative fuels/alternative energy sector in Canada and Peru. It explores for uranium and lithium deposits, as well as other clean energy elements. The company owns interest in the East Preston project covering an area of approximately 25,000 hectares located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Big Hill Lithium project covering approximately an area of 7,500 hectares located in southwestern Newfoundland, Canada.
