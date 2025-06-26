Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Stock Position Raised by Balefire LLC

Balefire LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 903.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,292 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,266 shares during the period. Balefire LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 39,718 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 1,368.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 39,989 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,194,000 after acquiring an additional 37,265 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP grew its stake in Medtronic by 70.1% during the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 7,442 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 3,068 shares in the last quarter. New Vernon Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 304.9% in the 4th quarter. New Vernon Investment Management LLC now owns 29,613 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 22,300 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor OS LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 152.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 7,118 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medtronic Trading Down 0.0%

Medtronic stock opened at $86.05 on Thursday. Medtronic PLC has a 52 week low of $75.96 and a 52 week high of $96.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.29.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.04. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 13.90%. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $92.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Medtronic to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.87.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

