Western Financial Corp CA Raises Holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF)

Western Financial Corp CA lifted its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,206 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the quarter. Western Financial Corp CA’s holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PTF. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 143.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Berger Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Evergreen Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PTF opened at $67.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.86. Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $49.57 and a 1-year high of $80.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $405.35 million, a P/E ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 1.23.

PowerShares Dynamic Technology Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Technology Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of the United States technology companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing technology-related products and services, including computer hardware and software, Internet, electronics and semiconductors, and communication technologies.

