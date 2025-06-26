Western Financial Corp CA Sells 100 Shares of Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Western Financial Corp CA lowered its position in shares of Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Western Financial Corp CA’s holdings in Eaton were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ETN. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Eaton by 102.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Stock Down 0.2%

Eaton stock opened at $342.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $134.11 billion, a PE ratio of 34.58, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.16. Eaton Corporation, PLC has a 12-month low of $231.85 and a 12-month high of $379.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $314.71 and its 200 day moving average is $312.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eaton Corporation, PLC will post 12.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ETN shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on Eaton in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Eaton from $336.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Eaton from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Eaton from $385.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on shares of Eaton in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $368.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Craig Arnold sold 51,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.43, for a total transaction of $15,593,423.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 489,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,490,880.92. The trade was a 9.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.87, for a total transaction of $629,364.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,004,014.34. The trade was a 38.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 156,660 shares of company stock worth $49,622,894. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

