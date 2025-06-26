Western Financial Corp CA Decreases Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Western Financial Corp CA decreased its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Western Financial Corp CA’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. WFA Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 208.3% during the first quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Donald E. Simmons sold 3,571 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $1,356,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,340. The trade was a 49.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on TT. UBS Group boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Hsbc Global Res raised Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $334.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $415.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $360.00 to $396.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $427.47.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Stock Down 0.2%

TT stock opened at $427.99 on Thursday. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $298.15 and a one year high of $436.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $406.39 and its 200 day moving average is $377.50. The firm has a market cap of $95.45 billion, a PE ratio of 35.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.16.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.25. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 36.10%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 31.28%.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.