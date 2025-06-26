19,119 Shares in Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX) Bought by Western Financial Corp CA

Western Financial Corp CA acquired a new position in shares of Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 19,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Roblox by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Roblox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new stake in Roblox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Roblox by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roblox by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Roblox from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Roblox in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Roblox from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Roblox in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Roblox from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.04.

In other news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 6,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.66, for a total transaction of $515,498.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 73,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,963,274.46. This represents a 7.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 229,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total value of $12,026,684.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,649,667.84. The trade was a 50.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,423,995 shares of company stock worth $553,916,033. 12.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RBLX opened at $102.78 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.70 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. Roblox Corporation has a 52 week low of $35.27 and a 52 week high of $105.30.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 442.68% and a negative net margin of 22.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.43) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Roblox Corporation will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

