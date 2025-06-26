Balefire LLC Buys 6,932 Shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD)

Balefire LLC lifted its position in ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD – Free Report) by 84.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,175 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,932 shares during the quarter. Balefire LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ were worth $1,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of QLD. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its position in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 6,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 226.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:QLD opened at $113.33 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.03 and a beta of 2.36. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a one year low of $64.72 and a one year high of $120.68.

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

