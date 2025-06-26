Western Financial Corp CA Invests $335,000 in Invesco Next Gen Media and Gaming ETF (NYSEARCA:GGME)

Western Financial Corp CA bought a new stake in Invesco Next Gen Media and Gaming ETF (NYSEARCA:GGME – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000. Western Financial Corp CA owned 0.27% of Invesco Next Gen Media and Gaming ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GGME. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Invesco Next Gen Media and Gaming ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Next Gen Media and Gaming ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $628,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Next Gen Media and Gaming ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $442,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Next Gen Media and Gaming ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $3,196,000. Finally, Nilsine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Next Gen Media and Gaming ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,293,000.

Invesco Next Gen Media and Gaming ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GGME opened at $59.64 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.00. Invesco Next Gen Media and Gaming ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.17 and a fifty-two week high of $59.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.81 and a beta of 1.22.

About Invesco Next Gen Media and Gaming ETF

The Invesco Next Gen Media and Gaming ETF (GGME) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX World AC NexGen Media index. The fund tracks an index of securities that derive a majority of their revenue to the future media industry. These components may be from any market-cap, and from any geography.

