Balefire LLC Purchases 7,540 Shares of Nice (NASDAQ:NICE)

Balefire LLC increased its holdings in Nice (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) by 45.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,009 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,540 shares during the period. Nice makes up about 1.3% of Balefire LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Balefire LLC’s holdings in Nice were worth $3,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Nice by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nice in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nice by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nice during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Nice by 181.3% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NICE stock opened at $165.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.64. Nice has a one year low of $137.19 and a one year high of $200.65.

Nice ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The technology company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $700.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.46 million. Nice had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 16.77%. Nice’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Nice will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NICE shares. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Nice in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $161.00 target price on shares of Nice in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Nice from $214.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Nice from $235.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $182.00 price objective (up previously from $153.00) on shares of Nice in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.75.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

