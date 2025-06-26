KPP Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM)

KPP Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM – Free Report) by 28.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 98,456 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,825 shares during the quarter. Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF comprises about 1.0% of KPP Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. KPP Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF were worth $5,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,389,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,887,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,509,000 after purchasing an additional 786,150 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 2,040.9% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 385,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,914,000 after purchasing an additional 367,102 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 97.8% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 504,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,750,000 after purchasing an additional 249,483 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,420,000.

Get Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF alerts:

Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF Stock Performance

FLQM stock opened at $53.80 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 0.98. Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.23 and a fifty-two week high of $59.07.

Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF Company Profile

The Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Mid Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a US-listed mid-cap equity index that selects and weights constituents based on four factors: quality, value, momentum, and volatility. FLQM was launched on Apr 26, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.