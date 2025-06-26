GenTrust LLC Raises Holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

GenTrust LLC boosted its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 6.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 241,232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,705 shares during the quarter. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 1.2% of GenTrust LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. GenTrust LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $25,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 263.3% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000.

TLH opened at $100.94 on Thursday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $96.74 and a 52-week high of $111.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.82.

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

