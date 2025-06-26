Hennes & Mauritz (HNNMY) versus Its Competitors Critical Comparison

Hennes & Mauritz (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Free Report) is one of 60 publicly-traded companies in the “RETAIL – APP/SHOE” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Hennes & Mauritz to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Hennes & Mauritz has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hennes & Mauritz’s rivals have a beta of 1.30, meaning that their average stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Hennes & Mauritz pays an annual dividend of $0.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Hennes & Mauritz pays out 78.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “RETAIL – APP/SHOE” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.6% and pay out 54.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hennes & Mauritz 4.68% 24.84% 6.11% Hennes & Mauritz Competitors -6.37% 2.23% 1.43%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hennes & Mauritz and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Hennes & Mauritz and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Hennes & Mauritz $22.18 billion $1.11 billion 19.07 Hennes & Mauritz Competitors $5.94 billion $362.55 million 52.43

Hennes & Mauritz has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals. Hennes & Mauritz is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Hennes & Mauritz and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hennes & Mauritz 1 3 2 0 2.17 Hennes & Mauritz Competitors 870 4915 5299 112 2.42

As a group, “RETAIL – APP/SHOE” companies have a potential upside of 27.96%. Given Hennes & Mauritz’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Hennes & Mauritz has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Hennes & Mauritz shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.4% of shares of all “RETAIL – APP/SHOE” companies are held by institutional investors. 19.7% of shares of all “RETAIL – APP/SHOE” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Hennes & Mauritz rivals beat Hennes & Mauritz on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

About Hennes & Mauritz

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, and children worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, activewear, jeans, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lighting. The company provides its products under the H&M, H&M HOME, H&M Move, H&M Beauty, COS, Weekday, Monki, & Other Stories, ARKET, Afound, and Singular Society brand names. In addition, it operates Sellpy, a broad digital platform for second-hand fashion and other products; and Creator Studio, a global platform for merchandise design and production, as well as provides solutions to extend the useful life of unwanted garments through reuse and recycling under Looper Textile name. The company offers its products through online and physical stores. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) was incorporated in 1943 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

