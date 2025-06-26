17,856 Shares in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEU) Purchased by Kraft Davis & Associates LLC

Kraft Davis & Associates LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEU – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 17,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of SPEU opened at $47.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $716.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 0.95. SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $38.99 and a 52 week high of $49.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.08.

SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (SPEU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX Europe TMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of Western European companies across the market-cap spectrum. SPEU was launched on Oct 15, 2002 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.