Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) is Kraft Davis & Associates LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Kraft Davis & Associates LLC boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 40.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,377 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of Kraft Davis & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC owned about 0.09% of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF worth $9,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 131.0% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF stock opened at $193.70 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $176.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.06. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 12-month low of $134.11 and a 12-month high of $194.34. The stock has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of 35.45 and a beta of 1.24.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

