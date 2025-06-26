Reviewing Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) and YETI (NYSE:YETI)

Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Free Report) and YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Mastercraft Boat and YETI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mastercraft Boat -2.46% 3.34% 2.11% YETI 9.59% 26.48% 15.69%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mastercraft Boat and YETI”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mastercraft Boat $366.59 million 0.81 $7.80 million ($0.39) -46.08 YETI $1.83 billion 1.37 $175.69 million $2.08 14.58

YETI has higher revenue and earnings than Mastercraft Boat. Mastercraft Boat is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than YETI, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.6% of Mastercraft Boat shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of Mastercraft Boat shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of YETI shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Mastercraft Boat has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, YETI has a beta of 1.88, suggesting that its stock price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Mastercraft Boat and YETI, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mastercraft Boat 0 5 2 0 2.29 YETI 0 10 5 0 2.33

Mastercraft Boat presently has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 11.30%. YETI has a consensus target price of $39.40, suggesting a potential upside of 29.90%. Given YETI’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe YETI is more favorable than Mastercraft Boat.

Summary

YETI beats Mastercraft Boat on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mastercraft Boat

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through MasterCraft, Crest, and Aviara segments. The MasterCraft segment produces premium recreational performance sport boats primarily used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and general recreational boating. Crest segment provides pontoon boats for use in general recreational boating. The Aviara segment produces luxury day boats for use in general recreational boating. The company also offers ski/wake, outboard, and sterndrive boats, as well as various accessories, including trailers and aftermarket parts. It sells its boats under the MasterCraft, Crest, and Aviara brands through a network of independent dealers in North America and internationally. The company was formerly known as MCBC Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. in November 2018. MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Vonore, Tennessee.

About YETI

YETI Holdings, Inc. designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands. The company also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, straw mugs and cups, bottles, jugs, and water bottles, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw and chug caps, lids, straw lids, color packs, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand. In addition, it offers apparel and gear products, such as hats, shirts, bottle openers, and ice substitutes. The company sells its products through independent retailers, including outdoor specialty, hardware, sporting goods, and farm and ranch supply stores, as well as through its Website, YETI.com. It operates in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Europe, Hong Kong, China, Singapore, and Japan. YETI Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

