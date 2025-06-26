Capasso Planning Partners LLC Sells 6,815 Shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:IAPR)

Capasso Planning Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:IAPR – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,815 shares during the period. Capasso Planning Partners LLC’s holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April during the 4th quarter worth about $2,573,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 253,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,771,000 after buying an additional 63,874 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp VA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April in the fourth quarter worth about $1,674,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,013,000. Finally, Siligmueller & Norvid Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $914,000.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IAPR opened at $28.94 on Thursday. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April has a 52-week low of $25.60 and a 52-week high of $29.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.52 and a 200 day moving average of $27.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 0.44.

About Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April

The Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April (IAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. IAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

