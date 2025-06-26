Bank of Stockton Buys New Shares in Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO)

Bank of Stockton purchased a new position in Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in Southern by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Elequin Capital LP raised its holdings in Southern by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Southern Trading Down 0.6%

Southern stock opened at $90.38 on Thursday. Southern Company has a 12 month low of $76.96 and a 12 month high of $94.45. The company has a market capitalization of $99.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Southern Increases Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. Southern had a net margin of 16.54% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Southern Company will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Southern in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Southern from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Raymond James Financial began coverage on Southern in a report on Friday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Southern from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Southern from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.93.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

