Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Sold by Kraft Davis & Associates LLC

Kraft Davis & Associates LLC lessened its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 27.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,005 shares during the period. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $1,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in AON during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in AON in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AON in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of AON during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AON has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of AON from $420.00 to $398.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on AON from $396.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised AON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $408.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler upgraded AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $384.00 to $378.00 in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of AON from $414.00 to $409.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $397.27.

AON Price Performance

NYSE AON opened at $354.71 on Thursday. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $285.35 and a 52-week high of $412.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $358.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $371.01.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.04 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. AON had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 52.71%. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Aon plc will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AON Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.745 per share. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 1st. AON’s payout ratio is currently 25.38%.

AON Company Profile

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

