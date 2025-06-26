Contrasting VU1 (OTCMKTS:VUOC) & Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR)

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) and VU1 (OTCMKTS:VUOC – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Whirlpool and VU1’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Whirlpool 0.04% 21.38% 3.94% VU1 N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Whirlpool and VU1″s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Whirlpool $16.61 billion 0.32 -$323.00 million $0.14 672.98 VU1 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

VU1 has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Whirlpool.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.8% of Whirlpool shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Whirlpool shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Whirlpool and VU1, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Whirlpool 1 2 1 0 2.00 VU1 0 0 0 0 0.00

Whirlpool currently has a consensus target price of $99.25, indicating a potential upside of 5.34%. Given Whirlpool’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Whirlpool is more favorable than VU1.

Summary

Whirlpool beats VU1 on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers. It markets and distributes its products primarily under the Whirlpool, Maytag, KitchenAid, JennAir, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, Hotpoint, Indesit, InSinkErator, Yummly, Affresh, Gladiator, Swash, everydrop, Ignis, Privileg, Eslabon de Lujo, and Acros brands. The company sells its products to retailers, distributors, dealers, builders, and other manufacturers, as well as directly to consumers. Whirlpool Corporation was founded in 1911 and is headquartered in Benton Harbor, Michigan.

About VU1

Vu1 Corp. designs, develops and sells mercury-free lighting products using its proprietary Electron Stimulated Luminescence (ESL) technology. It’s ESL lights use a form of cathode-ray tube technology in which accelerated electrons stimulate phosphor to create light, making the surface of lights glow in a highly energy-efficient manner and with a warm natural light. The company was founded on August 30, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

